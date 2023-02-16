Bury Tomorrow Premiere New Single & Music Video "Heretic" From Upcoming New Album "The Seventh Sun"

UK-based metalcore band Bury Tomorrow premiere a new single and music video titled “Heretic“, off their approaching new album “The Seventh Sun“, out in stores on March 31st through Music For Nations. While She Sleeps vocalist Loz Taylor guests on the particular track streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explains frontman Daniel Winter-Bates:

“‘Heretic‘ is here, and we knew from day one of recording that this song was something we wanted the world to hear immediately. It’s right up there with the most aggressive and visceral tracks on the album, with an inherently dark feel, both lyrically and musically, which allowed us to delve into some of the more brutal elements of ‘The Seventh Sun‘. All in all, we’re extremely proud to showcase this track and can’t wait to see what people think.

From the off, we knew this song merited a guest vocal spot, and Loz Taylor of While She Sleeps sprang to our minds straightaway. He is already an absolute legend in our eyes, and working with him on this track has only confirmed that status further. His voice incorporated perfectly and has undoubtedly taken the song to the next level – we couldn’t be happier.”

The group will be out touring North America this spring:

w/ Hollow Front, Afterlife & Siamese:

05/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex

05/03 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

05/05 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/06 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

05/07 Houston, TX – House Of Blues

05/09 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/10 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/11 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

05/13 Chicago, IL – Park West

05/15 Detroit, MI – El Club

05/16 Toronto, ON – The Velvet Underground

05/17 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

05/19 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre