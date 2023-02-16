Periphery Premiere New Single & Music Video "Atropos" From Upcoming New Album "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre"

Periphery premiere a third advance track and accompanying music video named “Atropos”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new album, “Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre“, that will be out on March 10th via the band’s own 3DOT Recordings label.

On the touring front, the band will soon be out as direct support to Underoath on the ‘Blind Obedience Tour‘. Loathe will open that run, dates for which include:

03/03 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

03/04 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater

03/05 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

03/07 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

03/07 McKees Rock, PA – The Roxian

03/10 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

03/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club

03/13 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

03/14 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

03/15 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

03/17 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

03/18 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

03/20 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Centre

03/21 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/23 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

03/24 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

03/25 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 San Diego, CA – Soma

03/27 Albuquerque, NM – Rialto Theatre

03/29 Albuquerque, NM – The Historic El Rey Theater

03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – The Diamond Ballroom

04/01 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

04/02 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works