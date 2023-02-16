Steel Panther Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video "Friends With Benefits" From Upcoming New Album "On The Prowl"

Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)

Steel Panther premiere a new NSFW J.T. Arbogast directed music video for their latest single “Friends With Benefits“. The satirical sleaze metal outfit's upcoming album “On The Prowl” will be released on February 24th.



Steel Panther 2023 touring plans lok as follows so far:

w/ Crobot, Tragedy:

02/24 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

02/25 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

02/26 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

02/28 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

03/01 Houston, TX – House Of Blues

03/03 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

03/04 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

03/06 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03/08 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

03/10 Orlando FL – The Plaza Live

03/11 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

03/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

03/14 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

03/16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

03/17 Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

03/18 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03/19 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

03/21 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

03/22 Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

03/24 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

03/25 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

03/26 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

03/28 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club Stage

03/29 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

03/31 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

04/01 Denver , CO – The Fillmore

04/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

04/04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

04/06 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

04/07 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

04/08 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

Steel Panther:

05/14 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

05/15 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

05/17 Manchester, UK – Academy

05/18 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

05/20 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

05/21 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

05/23 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

05/25 Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

05/26 Cork, IRE – Cyprus Avenue

05/28 Dublin, IRE – Vicar Street