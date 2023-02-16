Steel Panther Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video "Friends With Benefits" From Upcoming New Album "On The Prowl"
Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)
Steel Panther premiere a new NSFW J.T. Arbogast directed music video for their latest single “Friends With Benefits“. The satirical sleaze metal outfit's upcoming album “On The Prowl” will be released on February 24th.
Steel Panther 2023 touring plans lok as follows so far:
w/ Crobot, Tragedy:
02/24 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
02/25 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
02/26 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
02/28 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
03/01 Houston, TX – House Of Blues
03/03 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
03/04 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
03/06 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03/08 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
03/10 Orlando FL – The Plaza Live
03/11 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
03/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
03/14 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
03/16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03/17 Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre
03/18 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/19 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
03/21 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/22 Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
03/24 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
03/25 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
03/26 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
03/28 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club Stage
03/29 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03/31 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
04/01 Denver , CO – The Fillmore
04/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
04/04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
04/06 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go
04/07 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go
04/08 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
Steel Panther:
05/14 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
05/15 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
05/17 Manchester, UK – Academy
05/18 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
05/20 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
05/21 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
05/23 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
05/25 Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall
05/26 Cork, IRE – Cyprus Avenue
05/28 Dublin, IRE – Vicar Street
