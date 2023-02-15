Aight Bet Premiere New Single "Fish'N Chips" From Upcoming New EP "Stop Playin"

Chicago-based rap metal/beatdown outfit Aight Bet premiere a new single titled “Fish'N Chips”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Stop Playin", which will be out in stores March 7th, 2023.

Check out now "Fish'N Chips" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



