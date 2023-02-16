Sleep Token Premiere New Single "Vore" From Upcoming New Album "Take Me Back To Eden"
Alternative metal band Sleep Token will release their new studio full-length “Take Me Back To Eden“ on May 19th. Today the premiere their new single from that album named “Vore” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
“Take Me Back To Eden” tracklist:
01 – “Chokehold”
02 – “The Summoning”
03 – “Granite”
04 – “Aqua Regia”
05 – “Vore”
06 – “Ascensionism”
07 – “Are You Really Okay?”
08 – “The Apparition”
09 – “DYWTYLM”
10 – “Rain”
11 – “Take Me Back To Eden”
12 – “Euclid”
