Nuclear Holocaust Premiere New Single "The End Is Imminent" From Upcoming New Album "Sailing Seas of Nuclear Waste"
Nuclear Holocaust premiere a new single titled “The End Is Imminent”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sailing Seas of Nuclear Waste", which will be out in stores March 3 via Selfmadegod Records. The effort was recorded past August in one day at Skog Vegas Studio.
Check out now "The End Is Imminent" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Comments the band’s drummer Overkiller:
“This song shows probably the best how far we can go for now. Although it may not be the best representative of the style of the whole album, it definitely shows the spirit of the creative process we engaged ourselves in.”
"Sailing The Seas Of Nuclear Waste" track-list:
1. The Last Day Of Serenity
2. Mutant Blitzkrieg
3. The Finishing Blow
4. Undead Hordes Special Forces
5. Bloody Kiss
6. The One Above The Mankind
7. Suicidal Paranoia
8. Scorched
9. Prepare For Killing
10. The End Is Imminent
11. Like Lambs To The Slaughter
12. Decay Deep Inside
13. Synthetic Sea
14. Scrap Blade Of Destiny
15. Feast For Mutated Rats
16. Your Demise = Our Rise
