Type O Negative Premiere New Official Live Video “Love You To Death”

Band Photo: Type O Negative (?)

Gothic metal outfit Type O Negative premiere a live music video for their song “Love You To Death“. The live footage was captured during the band’s 2007 live appearance at the "Wacken Open Air" festival in Germany.

The clip arrives in celebration of this year’s 15th anniversary of the band’s final studio full-length “Dead Again“. New color variants of the vinyl repressing are due out on May 05th, 2023. Ten bonus live tracks that are featured on that new vinyls can be streamed online as well on all major platforms.



