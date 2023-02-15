The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single "Fresh Bones" From Upcoming New Album "Step Into The Light"
Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)
Deathcore veterans The Acacia Strain premiere a new single titled “Fresh Bones”, taken from their upcoming new album "Step Into The Light", which will be out in stores May 12th release through Rise Records. Recording sessions for the album took place with producer Randy LeBoeuf (Every Time I Die, Lorna Shore) behind the boards.
Check out now "Fresh Bones" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments frontman Vincent Bennett:
“Excited to finally be able to talk about the next chapter of The Acacia Strain. As soon as you think you know what you’re getting, we try to surprise you. Hold your breath for a bit — we might just surprise you again.”
Several guests will grace the album, including the frontman of Chamber (Jacob Lilly) and Sunami (Josef Alfonso).
“Step Into The Light” tracklist:
01 – “Flourishing”
02 – “Calf’s Blood”
03 – “Chain” (feat. Jacob Lilly)
04 – “Fresh Bones”
05 – “Teeth Of The Cursed Dog”
06 – “Open Wound”
07 – “Sinkhole” (feat. Josef Alfonso)
08 – “Is This Really Happening?”
09 – “Untended Graves”
10 – “None Of Us Asked To Be Here”
The Acacia Strain are out on the road touring playing the below booked shows:
w/ Deez Nuts, UnityTX and Brothers Till We Die:
02/14 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 3
02/15 Madrid, SPA – Nazca
02/16 Lisbon, POR – RCA
02/17 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live
02/18 Montlucon, FRA – Le 109
02/19 Beauvais, FRA – L’Ouvre-Boite
02/20 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
02/21 Munchen, GER – Backstage
02/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
02/23 Hannover, GER – Musikzentrum
02/24 Dresden, GER – Blauer Salon
02/25 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
02/26 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
w/ Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell & Primitive Man:
03/08 Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch
03/09 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Art
03/10 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs
03/11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
03/12 Chicago, IL – Metro
03/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic
03/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/17 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/18 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
03/19 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
03/20 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
03/21 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
03/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
03/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/25 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
03/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
03/29 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
03/30 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s
03/31 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/01 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heriot Premiere New Single & Music Video "Demure"
- Next Article:
Type O Negative Premiere New Official Live Video
0 Comments on "The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.