The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single "Fresh Bones" From Upcoming New Album "Step Into The Light"

Deathcore veterans The Acacia Strain premiere a new single titled “Fresh Bones”, taken from their upcoming new album "Step Into The Light", which will be out in stores May 12th release through Rise Records. Recording sessions for the album took place with producer Randy LeBoeuf (Every Time I Die, Lorna Shore) behind the boards.

Check out now "Fresh Bones" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Comments frontman Vincent Bennett:

“Excited to finally be able to talk about the next chapter of The Acacia Strain. As soon as you think you know what you’re getting, we try to surprise you. Hold your breath for a bit — we might just surprise you again.”

Several guests will grace the album, including the frontman of Chamber (Jacob Lilly) and Sunami (Josef Alfonso).

“Step Into The Light” tracklist:

01 – “Flourishing”

02 – “Calf’s Blood”

03 – “Chain” (feat. Jacob Lilly)

04 – “Fresh Bones”

05 – “Teeth Of The Cursed Dog”

06 – “Open Wound”

07 – “Sinkhole” (feat. Josef Alfonso)

08 – “Is This Really Happening?”

09 – “Untended Graves”

10 – “None Of Us Asked To Be Here”

The Acacia Strain are out on the road touring playing the below booked shows:

w/ Deez Nuts, UnityTX and Brothers Till We Die:

02/14 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 3

02/15 Madrid, SPA – Nazca

02/16 Lisbon, POR – RCA

02/17 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live

02/18 Montlucon, FRA – Le 109

02/19 Beauvais, FRA – L’Ouvre-Boite

02/20 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

02/21 Munchen, GER – Backstage

02/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

02/23 Hannover, GER – Musikzentrum

02/24 Dresden, GER – Blauer Salon

02/25 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

02/26 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

w/ Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell & Primitive Man:

03/08 Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch

03/09 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Art

03/10 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

03/11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

03/12 Chicago, IL – Metro

03/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic

03/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/17 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/18 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

03/19 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

03/20 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

03/21 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

03/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

03/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/25 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

03/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

03/29 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

03/30 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s

03/31 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/01 Worcester, MA – The Palladium