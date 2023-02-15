"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Heriot Premiere New Single & Music Video “Demure”

posted Feb 15, 2023

Swindon, UK-based experimental hardcore metal band Heriot premiere their latest single “Demure“ and an accompanying music video for it streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Debbie Gough:

“‘Demure‘ depicts the conflict of remaining integral in a world overwhelmed by scrutiny. It sheds light on the loss of being an individual while attempting the unattainable pursuit of neutrality. This is the first new music released since our debut EP, ‘Profound Morality‘, and it opens a new era for Heriot which we are very excited to begin!”

In other news the band announce their first-ever UK headlining tour stopping at the below listed cities:

05/09 Bournemouth, UK – Bear Cave
05/10 London, UK – The Black Heart
05/11 Manchester, UK – Star & Garter
05/12 Bristol, UK – Strange Brew
05/13 Birmingham, UK – Dead Wax
05/14 Glasgow, UK – Garage Attic

