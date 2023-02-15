Viscera Premiere New Single “Carcinogenesis”
UK-based deathcore outfit Viscera premiere a new visualizer clip for the title track to their forthcoming new studio full-length “Carcinogenesis“, due out on March 03rd via Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Carcinogenesis" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
