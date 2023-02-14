Rotten Sound Premiere New Single & Music Video “Nothingness”
Finnish grindcore/deathgrind outfit Rotten Sound premiere a new official music video for their single “Nothingness“, from the band’s upcoming eighth studio full-length “Apocalypse“. A March 31st release date has been slated for that record by Season Of Mist.
Comment the band:
“‘Nothingness‘ is one of the shorter tracks on the album, continuing about the same theme with ‘Suburban Bliss‘, about how we sometimes get lost in the system while performing through our days.”
