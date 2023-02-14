"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Lamp Of Murmuur Premiere New Single "Seal of the Dominator" From Upcoming New Album "Saturnian Bloodstorm"

posted Feb 14, 2023

Los Angeles-based black metal outfit Lamp Of Murmuur premiere a new single by the name of “Seal of the Dominator”. The track is taken from their forthcoming third full-length album "Saturnian Bloodstorm", due out on March 26 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Seal of the Dominator" streaming via Spotify for you now below.

