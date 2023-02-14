Thulcandra Premiere New Single & Music Video "As I Walk Through The Gateway" From Upcoming New Album "Hail The Abyss"
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Thulcandra - led by Obscura's mainman Steffen Kummerer - premiere a new single and music video by the name of “As I Walk Through The Gateway”, taken from their upcoming new album "Hail The Abyss", which will be out in stores May 19th.
Check out now "As I Walk Through The Gateway" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments Kummerer:
"With Hail The Abyss, we just count the 5th album within 20 years of Thulcandra. A banger, and a diverse record that shows a unique blend of black and death metal, combined with classic heavy metal twin guitars. The album turned out excellent and Dan Swanö delivered a splendid mix – raw, natural and showcasing each individual musician on the record. Hail The Abyss undoubtedly turned into a highlight of our long lasting career."
You can catch Thulcandra live on the road with Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura and Wolfheart at the below booked shows:
2/18 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
2/19 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
2/20 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
2/21 Boise, ID @ The Shredder
2/22 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
2/23 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
2/24 Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove
2/25 Minneapolis, MN @ The Underground
2/26 Joliet, IL @ The Forge
2/27 Detroit, MI @ Small's
2/28 Toronto, ON @ Axis
3/1 Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
3/2 Montreal, QC @ Studio TD
3/3 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
3/4 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
3/5 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
3/6 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
3/7 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
3/8 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
3/10 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
3/11 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
3/12 Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live
3/13 El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
3/14 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
3/15 San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
3/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lamp Of Murmuur Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Beyond All Misery Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Thulcandra Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.