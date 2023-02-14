Thulcandra Premiere New Single & Music Video "As I Walk Through The Gateway" From Upcoming New Album "Hail The Abyss"

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Thulcandra - led by Obscura's mainman Steffen Kummerer - premiere a new single and music video by the name of “As I Walk Through The Gateway”, taken from their upcoming new album "Hail The Abyss", which will be out in stores May 19th.

Check out now "As I Walk Through The Gateway" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Comments Kummerer:

"With Hail The Abyss, we just count the 5th album within 20 years of Thulcandra. A banger, and a diverse record that shows a unique blend of black and death metal, combined with classic heavy metal twin guitars. The album turned out excellent and Dan Swanö delivered a splendid mix – raw, natural and showcasing each individual musician on the record. Hail The Abyss undoubtedly turned into a highlight of our long lasting career."

You can catch Thulcandra live on the road with Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura and Wolfheart at the below booked shows:

2/18 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

2/19 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

2/20 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

2/21 Boise, ID @ The Shredder

2/22 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

2/23 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

2/24 Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

2/25 Minneapolis, MN @ The Underground

2/26 Joliet, IL @ The Forge

2/27 Detroit, MI @ Small's

2/28 Toronto, ON @ Axis

3/1 Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

3/2 Montreal, QC @ Studio TD

3/3 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

3/4 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

3/5 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/6 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

3/7 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

3/8 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

3/10 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

3/11 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

3/12 Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

3/13 El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3/14 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

3/15 San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

3/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent