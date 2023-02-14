The Amity Affliction Premiere New Single & Music Video “I See Dead People” - Louie Knuxx Guests

Australian metalcore quartet The Amity Affliction premiere a music video for their song “I See Dead People“. That single features a guest spot from late New Zealand rapper Louie Knuxx, who died of a heart attack in 2021 and is expected to appear on the group’s upcoming eighth studio album “Not Without My Ghosts“.



Tells frontman Joel Birch:

“The song is about the ongoing and nebulous struggle that comes with dealing with the pain of friends killing themselves while myself dealing with passive suicidal ideation.”