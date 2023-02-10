Melodic Death-Thrash Outfit Raider Announce New Album "Trial by Chaos" On April 7th



Ontario-based melodic death-thrash outfit RAIDER are going to tear open 2023 with their new album, Trial by Chaos, due out on April 7th.

Raider first popped onto the scene with their 2018 demo, "Urge To Kill." Their debut full-length, "Guardian of the Fire" blasted more eardrums, but what they’ve done now is the next level of explosiveness. The title track provides a perfect kicking off point for the album, setting the stage with bludgeoning drums, high-intensity riffing, and maniacal vocals that sound conjured straight from the pit. “Rite of Conquest” is as haunting as it is devastating and “New Dominion” is a whirlwind of hellish speed. As the album progresses, it is undeniable that Raider are a masterclass in electrifying rhythm, punishing groove, and unhinged songwriting. The epitome of controlled-chaos, Raider know how to whip you into a frenzy.

Today the band has revealed a fresh taste of the upcoming album with new single "Rite of Conquest". A bloody thirsty track, the band comments "When there is no blood left to spill on earth, humanity will turn its insatiable thirst for power...to the stars."

