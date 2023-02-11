Phobia Debut New Single & Music Video “Death To Leeches”
Orange County grindcore veterans Phobia premiere a new single and music video named “Death To Leeches“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tells vocalist Shane The Pain:
“It has been awhile since we have released anything from Phobia. The past couple of years have brought new life experiences, and all the trials and tribulations that come along with them. This new single is definitely some kick ass and very sincere grind! Enjoy!”
