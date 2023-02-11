Butcher Babies Premiere New Single “Beaver Cage”
California-based alternative metal band Butcher Babies premiere their latest single by the name of “Beaver Cage“. The band recorded that song with producer Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, The Plot In You) at his Random Awesome Studio.
