A Pretext To Human Suffering Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Endless Cycle of Suffering" From Upcoming New Album
Canada/US/Mexico-based slamming brutal death metal outfit A Pretext To Human Suffering premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Endless Cycle of Suffering”, taken from their upcoming new album.
Check out now "Endless Cycle of Suffering" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comment the band:
"This song is the opening title-track of our upcoming album. It tells the story of a man enslaved by his own choices… the fragility of our existence and of our hopes and dreams in a form of fast-paced punishing riffs and trance-inducing ambiences.
I hope you all enjoy it as much as we do."
