A Pretext To Human Suffering Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Endless Cycle of Suffering" From Upcoming New Album

Canada/US/Mexico-based slamming brutal death metal outfit A Pretext To Human Suffering premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Endless Cycle of Suffering”, taken from their upcoming new album.

Comment the band:

"This song is the opening title-track of our upcoming album. It tells the story of a man enslaved by his own choices… the fragility of our existence and of our hopes and dreams in a form of fast-paced punishing riffs and trance-inducing ambiences.

I hope you all enjoy it as much as we do."