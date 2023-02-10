7 H.Target Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video "Meditation" From Upcoming New Album "Yantra Creating"

Experimental/technical brutal death metal unit 7 H.Target premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Meditation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Yantra Creating", which will be out in stores February 24, 2023 via Willowtip Records.

Check out now "Meditation" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



