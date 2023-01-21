Twilight Force Debuts Music Video New Album Title Track "At The Heart Of Wintervale"

Yesterday, Swedish symphonic power metallers Twilight Force released their fourth LP, "At The Heart Of Wintervale." Landing over three years after the band's previous studio album, their latest opus recounts brand new and exciting stories from the Twilight Kingdoms. Along with the album release, the Swedes have also unveiled a new music video for the album title track "At The Heart Of Wintervale," which can be witnessed below.

Twilight Force comments:

"Rejoice! The eternal wait is over! 'At The Heart Of Wintervale" is finally unleashed upon the mortal plane, and all is well again! This creation is the culmination of our immense efforts to bring you along on a journey through the vast realms of the Twilight Kingdoms, and to explore its rich history of myths and magic through a swift and sparkling musical adventure. So come, join us once again on a quest to remember - for today is a day of celebration! May the Power of the Dragon forever guide you!"