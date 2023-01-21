Bodyfarm Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Dutch death metal band Bodyfarm has been announced by the organisers of 70000 Tons Of Metal has the latest name for this year's edition of the festival, which will set sail in just over a week on January 30th and last until February 3rd. It will be a special voyage for the band as one of their two performances will be a new album live world premiere of their upcoming release, "Ultimate Abomination" where they will play this album from front to back.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Belphegor

Bodyfarm

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Dark Tranquillity

Dear Mother

Deathless Legacy

Destruction

Edge Of Paradise

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Eshtadur

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Hideous Divinity

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Osyron

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Vicious Rumors

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant

Wormed