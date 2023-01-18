Clutch Announces "No Stars Above" North American Tour Dates
Maryland hard rock/heavy metal veterans Clutch has announced a string of headlining shows across the United States and Canada as part of their "No Stars Above" tour. You can check out a trailer for the tour below and order tickets from January 20th here
Says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster: “Our last show was just a month ago and we already have the itch to hit the stage again. This time we head out with our friends Amigo The Devil and Nate Bergman. Check out the dates and get your tickets. We guarantee a night of good music and fun times. See y’all out there!”
The tour dates are as follows:
April 11 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
April 13 - Lancaster, PS - Freedom Hall
April 14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
April 15 - Montreal, QB - MTelus Brutal Festival
April 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
April 18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
April 19 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
April 21 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center
April 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
April 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
April 25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
April 26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
April 27 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
April 29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
April 30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
May 1 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
May 2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
May 4 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
May 5 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
May 6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
May 7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
May 9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
May 11 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
May 12 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District
May 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Munroe
May 14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion
May 16/22 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
May 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
May 18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Embryo Debuts New Video "Darkest Lights"
- Next Article:
Stoned Jesus Set To Release New Album In March
0 Comments on "Clutch Announces 'No Stars Above' Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.