Clutch Announces "No Stars Above" North American Tour Dates

Maryland hard rock/heavy metal veterans Clutch has announced a string of headlining shows across the United States and Canada as part of their "No Stars Above" tour. You can check out a trailer for the tour below and order tickets from January 20th here

Says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster: “Our last show was just a month ago and we already have the itch to hit the stage again. This time we head out with our friends Amigo The Devil and Nate Bergman. Check out the dates and get your tickets. We guarantee a night of good music and fun times. See y’all out there!”

The tour dates are as follows:

April 11 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

April 13 - Lancaster, PS - Freedom Hall

April 14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

April 15 - Montreal, QB - MTelus Brutal Festival

April 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

April 18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

April 19 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

April 21 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

April 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

April 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

April 25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

April 26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

April 27 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

April 29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

April 30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

May 1 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

May 2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

May 4 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

May 5 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

May 6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

May 7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

May 9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

May 11 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

May 12 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District

May 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Munroe

May 14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

May 16/22 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

May 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom