Stoned Jesus Set To Release New Album "Father Light" In March; Debuts New Music Video "Thoughts And Prayers"

Ukrainian doom proggers Stoned Jesus have announced their first full-length in five years, "Father Light," set for release on 3rd March via Season of Mist. They have also unveiled their atmospheric and bluesy new single / video "Thoughts And Prayers", a fitting title given their current situation.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Igor Sydorenko comments: "I wrote these songs mostly in 2019, we worked on them through 2020, recorded them in 2021 and were ready to release them in 2022...and finally the first batch of them is coming out as Father Light in 2023! So this is neither our "pandemic" nor our "war" record, this is something I was really obsessed about many months ago – climate change, media numbness, corporations' impact, social divisions...

"But revisiting these issues years later shows that they're still important and this is still something that resonates with us – and hopefully will resonate with many other people, too. Musically I think this is our most diverse and mature record to date, but there's a good dose of old school Stoned Jesus there too!

"Anyway, enjoy this one and fingers crossed for 2024's release of 'Mother Dark' - the moodier, more personal, more experimental sister album to 'Father Light.'"

The artwork for Father Light was created by Anton Pcholkin and can be found below, together with the tracklist.

1. Father Light

2. Season of the Witch

3. Thought and Prayers

4. Porcelain

5. CON

6. Get What You Deserve