The Ocean Unveils New Music Video "Preboreal"
Right off the back of a 6 month world tour the Berlin-based, atmospheric post-metal juggernaut The Ocean (Collective) returns with the new single "Preboreal," the band’s first new music since the critically acclaimed "Phanerozoic" double album. You can check it out below.
The band from Berlin brings its restless exploration of our troubled nature close to home. "Preboreal" opens with haunting synths, shimmering vibraphones and beckoning horn-sections. Purposely building towards an explosive finale lamenting the loss of our critical faculties, The Ocean deliver a striking mirror of our souls.
