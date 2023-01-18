Imperial Age Granted UK Visas; Confirms Rescheduled UK Tour Dates

After almost three years of postponements Imperial Age have finally been granted visas for their UK tour.

The international symphonic power metal band now based in Turkey after founders Alexander Osipov and Jane Odintsova left Russia after speaking out about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and including musicians and crew from the UK, Italy and Netherlands will play five dates later this month. Control The Storm will support on all dates

The band comments:

"This tour should have happened in March 2020, but was delayed 5 times due to the pandemic and the war. After 5 postponements and huge visa delays it seemed doomed. yet finally we have received our visas and almost 3 years later ready to rock the UK once again!

"All previously tickets remain valid (thanks for holding onto them for sooo long!!). New ones will be re-sent to all emails.

"Since our visas are valid for a short amount of time, we have to operate on a very short notice. We sincerely hope you can make it!

"See you guys there!"

The tour dates are as follows:

24 Jan - Glasgow - Slay

25 Jan - Newcastle - Trillians

26 Jan - Manchester - Rebellion

27 Jan - Birmingham - Asylum

28 Jan - London - The Dome