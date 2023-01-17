Insomnium Shares "The Witch Hunter" Visualizer Video

On February 24th 2023, Finnish metal melancholists Insomnium will release their ninth full-length, "Anno 1696," via Century Media Records. The third single and music video for 'The Witch Hunter' is available now. You can check it out below.

Guitarist Markus Vanhala comments about the track:

"This is a good example of a song growing and finding its own wings during the studio process. This one definitely has a cinematic feel; the storyline needs the essence of journey moving forward. In fact, I made a Finnish vocal demo for this one, reading and screaming Niilo's storyline, but only the name stayed and translated from 'Noidanmetsästäjä' to English. But that's another story and a secret version never to be found by outsiders."

Bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen adds:

"This is Markus Vanhala's composition; it actually does not really sound like the archetypal Insomnium song and has some very interesting elements. One of the songs that improved the most in the studio in my opinion - and became one of the singles. Lyrically it continues to tell the story from the witch hunter's point of view."

Guitarist Ville Friman concludes:

"For me, this song has a really strong cinematic feel to it, and I can easily travel into the story in my head when I close my eyes."