The Black Dahlia Murder Announces "Verminous Remnant" North American Tour Dates With Terror

The Black Dahlia Murder will return to the stage this spring on the Verminous Remnant Tour. The band's first trek following the tragic death of frontman Trevor Strnad will mark the close of the Verminous touring cycle and introduce a reformed lineup consisting of remaining and returning members of the band.

The journey will commence on April 14 with an appearance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and run through May 26 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Support will be provided by Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10 AM, local time. See all confirmed dates, as well as a video trailer, below.

April 14 - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest - Philadelphia PA * no Terror, Fuming Mouth

April 15 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA * no Fuming Mouth

April 16 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

April 18 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

April 19 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

April 20 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

April 21 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

April 22 - MTelus - Montreal, QC w/ Despised Icon

April 23 - Paradise - Boston, MA

April 25 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

April 26 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

April 27 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

April 28 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

April 29 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL

April 30 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL

May 2 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

May 3 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

May 4 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

May 5 - Ridglea Theater - Ft. Worth, TX

May 6 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

May 7 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

May 8 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

May 10 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ

May 11 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

May 12 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

May 13 - UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

May 14 - Ace Of Spades -Sacramento, CA

May 16 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

May 18 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

May 19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

May 20 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

May 22 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

May 23 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

May 25 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

May 26 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN