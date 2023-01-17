Gojira And Mastodon Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Special Guests Lorna Shore
Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, Grammy Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries, Gojira, will join forces with iconic Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon (pictured above) for a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023. The Mega-Monsters Tour finds these two juggernauts taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the spring and summer, alternating closing sets each night.
The tour kicks off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on April 18 and includes stops at legendary venues such as the Forum in Los Angeles, CA on April 21. The first leg concludes at Santander Arena in Reading, PA on May 11 and resumes with a second leg that runs August 9 through September 2nd. Special guest Lorna Shore serves as direct support on all dates.
Fan pre-sales for tickets begin January 18 at 10 AM, local time and include both Mastodon and Gojira artist pre-sales. General on-sale will launch January 20 at 10 AM, local time with VIP ticket packages available at gojira-music.com and mastodonrocks.com.
The tour dates are as follows:
Leg 1:
April 18 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 20 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
April 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
April 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
April 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin
April 26 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
April 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
April 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
May 2 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
May 4 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater
May 5 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 6 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 7 - Asheville, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Center
May 9 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live
May 10 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
May 11 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Leg 2:
August 9 - Cincinnati, OH - MegaCorp Pavilion
August 10 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob’s Pavilion
August 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
August 12 - New York, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater
August 13 - Syracuse, NY - OneCenter
August 15 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple
August 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
August 18 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
August 19 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
August 20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall
August 23 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
August 25 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe
August 26 - Omaha, NE - Westfair Amphitheater
August 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Waite Park Amphitheater
August 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
August 30 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater
September 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
September 2 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
