Gojira And Mastodon Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Special Guests Lorna Shore

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, Grammy Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries, Gojira, will join forces with iconic Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon (pictured above) for a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023. The Mega-Monsters Tour finds these two juggernauts taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the spring and summer, alternating closing sets each night.

The tour kicks off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on April 18 and includes stops at legendary venues such as the Forum in Los Angeles, CA on April 21. The first leg concludes at Santander Arena in Reading, PA on May 11 and resumes with a second leg that runs August 9 through September 2nd. Special guest Lorna Shore serves as direct support on all dates.

Fan pre-sales for tickets begin January 18 at 10 AM, local time and include both Mastodon and Gojira artist pre-sales. General on-sale will launch January 20 at 10 AM, local time with VIP ticket packages available at gojira-music.com and mastodonrocks.com.

The tour dates are as follows:

Leg 1:

April 18 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 20 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

April 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

April 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

April 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin

April 26 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

May 2 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

May 4 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

May 5 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 6 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 7 - Asheville, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Center

May 9 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

May 10 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 11 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Leg 2:

August 9 - Cincinnati, OH - MegaCorp Pavilion

August 10 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob’s Pavilion

August 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

August 12 - New York, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

August 13 - Syracuse, NY - OneCenter

August 15 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

August 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

August 18 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

August 19 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

August 20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

August 23 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

August 25 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe

August 26 - Omaha, NE - Westfair Amphitheater

August 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Waite Park Amphitheater

August 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

August 30 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater

September 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

September 2 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater