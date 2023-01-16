In Flames Debuts New Music Video "Meet Your Maker"
The clock is ticking... on February 10th, Swedish modern metal visionaries In Flames will release their fourteenth studio album "Foregone" - the new masterpiece from a band whose artistry and influence on modern metal is undeniable.
Today, In Flames release the fifth single from "Foregone" - "Meet Your Maker" is a pulsating track with a hypnotizing power and furious anger. Like a raw nerve exposed, the song speaks of the desperation and frustration brought on by the chaotic dystopia of post-pandemic society.
Front man Anders Fridén states, "When we started to write for 'Foregone,' 'Meet Your Maker' became the song that set the tone in terms of what we were aiming for sonically as well as thematically. You’ll see it’s everything you’ve come to expect from In flames and some. Enjoy and see you on the road in 2023!"
