Kreator And Sepultura Announce "Klash Of The Titans" North American Tour Dates; Death Angel And Spiritworld To Also Take Part

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

The time has come! Shadows loom over North America with an ominous silence hanging in the air as heaven and hell alike prepare to witness: Klash Of The Titans. German thrash legends Kreator have joined forces with Brazilian metal giants Sepultura for an unrivalled North American co-headline tour in May and June of 2023.

Since the mid-80s, the two bands have shaped heavy music like few others by always sticking to their ferocious guns. At the same time, they’ve never shied away from re-inventing themselves: going from strength to strength and leaving a path of scorched earth in their trailblazing wakes. With new albums "Hate Über Alles" and "Quadra" towering strong at the peak of their respective discographies, these Titans are truly standing taller than ever in 2023.

Kreator’s Mille Petrozza states: "I’m really happy to be back in the US this May with the mightiest of all... Sepultura. A new ‘Klash Of The Titans’ partnership and an absolutely stacked bill from start to finish. I’m looking forward to checking out Spiritworld live - a great new band with big riffs. Plus sharing the stage with the legendary Death Angel. Awesome! Can’t wait... see you in the pit!"

Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser adds: "I’m very excited to be back in North America with our friends and my personal idols Kreator! They were a very strong influence in our early days, and it’s great to see they are stronger than ever, which is how I feel with Sepultura as well. It's going to be a historical run. Thrilled to have our brothers from Death Angel and the awesome Spiritworld with us. Do not miss this, metal is alive and well, so let’s celebrate ‘Klash of the Titans North America 2023’ on the road! See you all soon!"

The tour dates are as follows:

May 12 - Harrisburg, PA

May 13 - Worcester, MA *

May 14 - Niagara Falls, NY

May 15 - Silver Springs, MD *

May 17 - McKees Rocks, PA

May 18 - Charlotte, NC *

May 19 - Atlanta, GA

May 22 - Dallas, TX *

May 23 - San Antonio, TX

May 25 - Phoenix, AZ

May 26 - San Diego, CA *

May 27 - Los Angeles, CA

May 28 - San Francisco, CA *

May 30 - Seattle, WA *

May 31 - Vancouver, BC

June 2 - Salt Lake City, UT *

June 3 - Denver, CO

June 5 - Minneapolis, MN *

June 6 - Chicago, IL

June 8 - Toronto, ON *

June 9 - Montreal, QC

June 10 - New York, NY *

* Sepultura closing