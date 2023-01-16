New Suicide Silence Album "Remember... You Must Die" To Be Released In March; New Music Video "Alter Of Self" Uploaded
Suicide Silence has shared a brutally amusing music video for new single "Alter Of Self," complete with psychotropics and zombification. The track is taken from the band's upcoming seventh album, "Remember...You Must Die", due 10th March via Century Media. You can check out the video below.
"'Alter of Self,' musically, is a step in a much more melodic direction than the tracks we've released as of late," says guitarist Mark Heylmun. "It's speaking a much different language, but still has all the bone-shattering groove and breakdowns you'd expect from us. Lyrically, the song isn't difficult to interpret. It's about doing such a large dose of mind-altering substance or substances that you begin to worship yourself as god. Tune in and drop out on this one."
"Remember... You Must Die" was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, Xibalba, Vitriol). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualise the concept.
Tracklisting:
1. Remember...
2. You Must Die
3. Capable of Violence (N.F.W.)
4. Fucked For Life
5. Kill Forever
6. God Be Damned
7. Alter of Self
8. Endless Dark
9. The Third Death
10. Be Deceived
11. Dying Life
12. Full Void
