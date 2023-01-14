Unfathomable Ruination (Ex-Abnormality) Premiere New Single “The Defying Symphony Of Universal Dissonance”

Following the recent premiere of its official music video, London, UK-based technical brutal death metal outfit Unfathomable Ruination premiere their latest single, “The Defying Symphony Of Universal Dissonance” streaming via Spotify for you now below. That new track marks the group’s first since being joined by ex-Abnormality frontwoman Mallika Sundaramurthy.



