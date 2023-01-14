Ice Nine Kills Premiere New Official Music Video “Welcome To Horrorwood”

Metalcore outfit Ice Nine Kills premiere two versions (censored and uncensored) of their new official NSFW music video for “Welcome To Horrorword“.

Check out now "Welcome To Horrorword" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Comments frontman Spencer Charnas:

“Keep children and the elderly far away from this video.”

“Welcome To Horrorword“ censored version: