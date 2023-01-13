Mork Reveals New Album "Dypet" Details

The Norwegian winds blow once more and usher in the new era of Mork in the form of their brand new sixth album "Dypet" set to be released on March 24th via Peaceville Records.

Following the release of 2021’s "Katedralen," Mork returns this year with a new opus – "Dypet," which is due for release on Peaceville Records on 24th March 2023.

"Dypet" sees Mork create a miasma of grim and frost-bitten riffs and harsh vocal melodies, marking the next logical evolution to come from the brilliant mind of Thomas Eriksen. The album simultaneously pushes new ideas forward yet still retains the signature foundations of ice cold hypnotic Black Metal.

Thomas Eriksen comments: "It is with great pride that I am able to present and experience the release of my sixth full length album. I put every single drop of myself into the process of shaping Mork’s music. Perhaps even more so with this new album. As the album title, which translates to 'The Deep,' something from the depths has been brought to the surface, 'Dypet' was inspired by my life over the last couple of years, the thoughts, feelings, passion and the evolving of creative free will. Dive in and let yourself sink into the abyss."

The album also features a special guest appearance from Hjelvik, the former singer of fellow Nordic legends Kverlertak, on "Hoye Murer." It also delves into the world of analog synth’s adding a different but no less hellish soundscape to Mork's palette.

"Dypet," Norwegian for ‘abyss’ promises to ring true to its name delivering eight brand new tracks that feature Thomas Eriksen’s signature Black Metal howls and caustic guitars. The album was once more performed, recorded and mixed by Eriksen with engineering assisted by Freddy Holm whilst mastering was carried out by Jack Control at Enormous Door (Darkthrone).

David Thiérrée also makes his return now on his third collaboration with Mork. His artwork that has become just as synonymous with Mork’s sound. The piece is inspired by the album’s theme of "Draugen/Cthulhu"; also featured within the art is a crest created by Jannicke Wiese-Hansen.

The inspiration behind the album’s title track lies in H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos but with a Nordic twist. Using the Norwegian coastline as it’s setting, the artwork illustrates a mysterious cult that now worships the "Draugen" (a mythical sea ghost in Norwegian lore) paying homage to the sea dwelling beast of Cthulhu.

"Dypet" is not a concept album and the themes of hatred, death, betrayal, inner demons and misanthropy will find fans of black metal right at home.

Track listing:

1. Indre Demoner

2. Forfort Av Kulden

3. Svik

4. Et Kall Fra Dypet

5. Hoye Murer (Feat Hjelvik)

6. Bortgang

7. Avskum

8. Tilbake Til Opprinnelsen