Trivium Releases Cover Of Heaven Shall Burn Track "Implore The Darken Sky"

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Florida heavy metal outfit Trivium has shared their cover of the Heaven Shall Burn song, "Implore The Darken Sky." You can check it out below. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Our cover of Heaven Shall Burn's "Implore The Darken Sky" is now available on all streaming platforms.

"The cover is featured on a split 7" that we are selling on the road and directly to fans while touring Europe. Heaven Shall Burn previously released their cover of "Pillar of Serpents," from our first album From Ember to Inferno.

"In the early days of Trivium, back when we were discovering the many great genres and flavors of heavy music, I knew about the classic greats, I knew about extreme metal, but never before had I heard what HSB was doing," says Heafy. "Heaven Shall Burn's Whatever It May Take album was my first introduction to their brand of metalcore. This fusion of hardcore ethos and metal sounds blew my mind."

Heafy finishes, ""Implore the Darken Sky" is not only my favorite HSB song, but the one that taught me so much about a sound that needed to be injected into Trivium."

Trivium's European tour wraps at the end of the month. The band will announce further 2023 tour plans shortly.