Ahab Shares New Music Video "Mobilis In Mobili"

Today, extreme doom metal masters Ahab celebrate the release of their critically acclaimed, fifth studio album, "The Coral Tombs," via Napalm Records. It’s the band‘s first full-length offering in eight long years, gaining much praise from both fans and music critics alike.

Following their chart-impacting 2015 album, "The Boats Of The Glenn Carrig," and the epic "Live Prey" release (2020), as usual, the kings of nautik doom – a genre they invented – once again interpret a maritime novel, inspired this time by Jules Verne‘s masterpiece 20000 Leagues Under The Sea. Throughout seven new tracks, Ahab takes their fans on a new musical journey with Captain Nemo and Professor Arronax. Of their entire discography, "The Coral Tombs" is arguably the closest the band has come to their sound resembling a real soundtrack: it‘s evil, it‘s longing, it‘s sad, it‘s meditative, it‘s cavernous, it‘s vast, it‘s ridiculously epic and as heavy as the colossal squid itself!

To celebrate Ahab‘s new album in glorious style, today, the German four-piece has shared a video clip for their final, colossal new album single "Mobilis In Mobili!"

Guitarist Christian Hector comments:

"'Mobilis In Mobili' is quite a cavernous journey. Musically, it feels like a tune that goes back to the very first Ahab song ’The Stream‘ from 2004, at times, and even further to the early 90s when Death Metal exploded. You will know what I mean when you hear that particular riff in the mid section. ’Mobilis in mobili‘ deservedly ended up in our live set, as it‘s a pleasure to play it on stage. The video for the third single taken from our new album, 'The Coral Tombs,' was actually recorded during our first live gig on a ship: the MS Stubnitz in Hamburg, Germany."