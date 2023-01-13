Dear Mother, Osyron And Eshtadur Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have confirmed a further three names for the 2023 edition of the event, which will launch in just over two weeks on January 30th from Miami, Florida, before returning on February 3rd. Now added to the lineup are Dutch outfit Dear Mother, Canadian progressive metal band Osyron and Colombian melodic death metal group Eshtadur.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amberian Dawn
Amorphis
Atrocity
Batushka
Cancer
Cryptosis
Cynic
Dear Mother
Deathless Legacy
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Edge Of Paradise
Eleine
Elvenking
Empress
Eshtadur
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Hei'An
Hideous Divinity
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Isole
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Nothgard
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Osyron
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
Wolfchant
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mork Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Bloodbound To Release New Album In July
0 Comments on "Three More Bands Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.