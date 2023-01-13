Dear Mother, Osyron And Eshtadur Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have confirmed a further three names for the 2023 edition of the event, which will launch in just over two weeks on January 30th from Miami, Florida, before returning on February 3rd. Now added to the lineup are Dutch outfit Dear Mother, Canadian progressive metal band Osyron and Colombian melodic death metal group Eshtadur.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Dear Mother

Deathless Legacy

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Edge Of Paradise

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Eshtadur

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Hideous Divinity

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Osyron

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant