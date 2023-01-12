Bloodbather Premiere New Single & Music Video “As You Die”

Bloodbather premiere a new music video for their latest track named “As You Die“. The single marks the band's first new output with ex-frontman Jeffrey Georges back in the fold after having previously parted ways with the band back in 2020.

Tell the band:

“‘As You Die‘ is about the realization of betrayal by the ones closest to you. It features the rejoining of our previous vocalist Jeffrey Georges with vocals by Salem Vex. A new chapter and a restart for the band moving forward.”