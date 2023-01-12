Bloodbather Premiere New Single & Music Video “As You Die”
Bloodbather premiere a new music video for their latest track named “As You Die“. The single marks the band's first new output with ex-frontman Jeffrey Georges back in the fold after having previously parted ways with the band back in 2020.
Check out now "As You Die" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tell the band:
“‘As You Die‘ is about the realization of betrayal by the ones closest to you. It features the rejoining of our previous vocalist Jeffrey Georges with vocals by Salem Vex. A new chapter and a restart for the band moving forward.”
