Vahrzaw Premiere New Single "Phosphorescent Sunrise" From Upcoming New Album "In The Shallows Of A Starlit Lake"

posted Jan 12, 2023 at 2:47 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Vahrzaw premiere a new single titled “Phosphorescent Sunrise”, taken from their upcoming new album "In The Shallows Of A Starlit Lake", which will be out in stores January 28 via Bitter Loss Records.

Check out now "Phosphorescent Sunrise" streaming via YouTube for you now below.


Another single from the approaching album named "Pale Lechery" is streaming via Spotify for you below:

