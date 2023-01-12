Distant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Argent Justice” - Feat. Members Of Suicide Silence, Emmure, Bodysnatcher, AngelMaker Etc.
Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)
International deathcore band Distant premiere their new single and music video “Argent Justice” taken from the group’s approaching third studio album “Heritage“, due out on February 10th, 202 through Century Media. The video was directed by Dylan Gould, with the track itself featuring a total of sixteen guest vocalists.
Check out now "Argent Justice" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tells Distant frontman Alan Grnja:
“The inspiration for that came from animated shows in the 90s where Spider Man would team up with X-Men and stuff like that! We did that on a track in 2020 called ‘Argent Debt‘ where we had five other people. We were inspired by being on tour in America and so many of us jumping up onstage and playing together. Every vocalist on this track sounds unique. It’s a bright, colorful rainbow of Deathcore singers!”
As for who took part in the single, see below:
Tomáš Klár (Abbie Falls)
Kevin Petersen (Acranius)
Marcus Jasak (Acranius)
Casey Tyson-Pearce (AngelMaker)
Colton Bennet (AngelMaker)
Mike Greenwood (AngelMaker)
Kyle Medina (Bodysnatcher)
Andreas Bjulver (Cabal)
Andrew Baena (Carcosa)
Johnny Ciardullo (Carcosa)
Dan Tucker (Crown Magnetar)
Frankie Palmeri (Emmure)
Marc Zellweger (Paleface)
Eddie Hermida (Suicide Silence)
Aaron Matts (ten56.)
Devin Duarte (Worm Shepherd)
Distant will soon be on tour with a number of the guests mentioned above, having been booked for the below tour with Bodysnatcher, AngelMaker and Paleface:
03/01 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
03/02 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
03/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
03/04 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
03/05 Nashville, TN – The End
03/06 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/07 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
03/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
03/09 Dallas, TX – Trees
03/10 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
03/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
03/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
03/15 Fresno, CA – Stummer’s
03/16 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
03/17 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods
03/18 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
03/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/20 Denver, CO – HQ
03/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
03/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean
03/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
03/25 Cleveland, OH – The Winchester
03/26 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s
03/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch
03/28 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
03/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Revocation Premiere New Music Video “Godforsaken”
- Next Article:
Bloodbather Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Distant Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.