Distant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Argent Justice” - Feat. Members Of Suicide Silence, Emmure, Bodysnatcher, AngelMaker Etc.

International deathcore band Distant premiere their new single and music video “Argent Justice” taken from the group’s approaching third studio album “Heritage“, due out on February 10th, 202 through Century Media. The video was directed by Dylan Gould, with the track itself featuring a total of sixteen guest vocalists.

Check out now "Argent Justice" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Tells Distant frontman Alan Grnja:

“The inspiration for that came from animated shows in the 90s where Spider Man would team up with X-Men and stuff like that! We did that on a track in 2020 called ‘Argent Debt‘ where we had five other people. We were inspired by being on tour in America and so many of us jumping up onstage and playing together. Every vocalist on this track sounds unique. It’s a bright, colorful rainbow of Deathcore singers!”

As for who took part in the single, see below:

Tomáš Klár (Abbie Falls)

Kevin Petersen (Acranius)

Marcus Jasak (Acranius)

Casey Tyson-Pearce (AngelMaker)

Colton Bennet (AngelMaker)

Mike Greenwood (AngelMaker)

Kyle Medina (Bodysnatcher)

Andreas Bjulver (Cabal)

Andrew Baena (Carcosa)

Johnny Ciardullo (Carcosa)

Dan Tucker (Crown Magnetar)

Frankie Palmeri (Emmure)

Marc Zellweger (Paleface)

Eddie Hermida (Suicide Silence)

Aaron Matts (ten56.)

Devin Duarte (Worm Shepherd)

Distant will soon be on tour with a number of the guests mentioned above, having been booked for the below tour with Bodysnatcher, AngelMaker and Paleface:

03/01 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

03/02 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

03/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

03/04 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

03/05 Nashville, TN – The End

03/06 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

03/07 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

03/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

03/09 Dallas, TX – Trees

03/10 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

03/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

03/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

03/15 Fresno, CA – Stummer’s

03/16 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

03/17 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

03/18 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

03/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/20 Denver, CO – HQ

03/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

03/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

03/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

03/25 Cleveland, OH – The Winchester

03/26 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

03/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch

03/28 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

03/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs