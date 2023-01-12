Revocation Premiere New Music Video For “Godforsaken”

Band Photo: Revocation (?)

Progressive death metal trio Revocation premiere an official music video for “Godforsaken”. The track is off their eighth studio full-length, “Netherheaven“. TRhe video was produced by director David Brodsky (Clutch, Killswitch Engage).

Check out now "Godforsaken" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Revocation will be out on the road this year, with the below runs lined up:

w/ Goatwhore, Alluvial & Creeping Death:

01/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

01/20 Bochum, GER – Matrix

01/21 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje

01/22 Hamburg, GER – Logo

01/23 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand

01/24 Oslo, NOR – John Dee

01/25 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

01/27 Berlin, GER – SO36

01/28 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ

01/29 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

01/30 Prague, CZE – Futurum

01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub

02/01 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage

02/03 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

02/04 Bologna, ITA – Alchemica Music Club

02/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex

02/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda

02/07 Madrid, SPA – Copernico

02/08 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live

02/10 Paris, FRA – Trabendo

02/11 Lille, FRA – Wasquehal @ The Black Lab

02/12 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

02/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

02/14 Dublin, IRE – Whelans

02/15 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux

02/16 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

02/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

02/18 Hannover, GER – Faust

w/ Morbid Angel, Crypta & Skeletal Remains:

03/15 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

03/17 Houston, TX – Rise

03/18 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/19 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

03/21 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater

03/23 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

03/24 San Francisco, CA – Great American

03/25 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

03/26 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

03/28 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

03/30 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

03/31 Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theater

04/01 Joliet, IL – The Forge

04/02 Hobart, IN – The Art Theater

04/04 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

w/ Morbid Angel, Crypta & Vitriol:

04/06 Flint, MI – Machine Shop

04/07 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

04/08 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

04/09 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s

04/11 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

04/12 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse On Watts

04/14 Albany, NY – Empire Live

04/15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/16 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

04/18 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

04/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

04/21 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

04/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room