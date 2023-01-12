Revocation Premiere New Music Video For “Godforsaken”
Progressive death metal trio Revocation premiere an official music video for “Godforsaken”. The track is off their eighth studio full-length, “Netherheaven“. TRhe video was produced by director David Brodsky (Clutch, Killswitch Engage).
Check out now "Godforsaken" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Revocation will be out on the road this year, with the below runs lined up:
w/ Goatwhore, Alluvial & Creeping Death:
01/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
01/20 Bochum, GER – Matrix
01/21 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
01/22 Hamburg, GER – Logo
01/23 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand
01/24 Oslo, NOR – John Dee
01/25 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
01/27 Berlin, GER – SO36
01/28 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ
01/29 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
01/30 Prague, CZE – Futurum
01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub
02/01 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage
02/03 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
02/04 Bologna, ITA – Alchemica Music Club
02/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex
02/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda
02/07 Madrid, SPA – Copernico
02/08 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live
02/10 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
02/11 Lille, FRA – Wasquehal @ The Black Lab
02/12 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
02/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
02/14 Dublin, IRE – Whelans
02/15 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux
02/16 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
02/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
02/18 Hannover, GER – Faust
w/ Morbid Angel, Crypta & Skeletal Remains:
03/15 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
03/17 Houston, TX – Rise
03/18 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/19 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
03/21 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater
03/23 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
03/24 San Francisco, CA – Great American
03/25 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
03/26 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
03/28 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
03/30 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
03/31 Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theater
04/01 Joliet, IL – The Forge
04/02 Hobart, IN – The Art Theater
04/04 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s
w/ Morbid Angel, Crypta & Vitriol:
04/06 Flint, MI – Machine Shop
04/07 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live
04/08 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs
04/09 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s
04/11 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
04/12 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse On Watts
04/14 Albany, NY – Empire Live
04/15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/16 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
04/18 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
04/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
04/21 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
04/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
