Eleine Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has brought the lineup one step closer to completion with the announcement that Swedish symphonic metal upstarts Eleine will be taking part in the floating festival. The ship will sail out of Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Deathless Legacy

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant