Eleine Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has brought the lineup one step closer to completion with the announcement that Swedish symphonic metal upstarts Eleine will be taking part in the floating festival. The ship will sail out of Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amberian Dawn
Amorphis
Atrocity
Batushka
Cancer
Cryptosis
Cynic
Deathless Legacy
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Eleine
Elvenking
Empress
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Hei'An
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Isole
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Nothgard
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
Wolfchant
