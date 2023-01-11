Nervosa Recruits Second Guitarist Helena Kotina

Brazilian founded thrash metal outfit Nervosa has announced that, following her tenure as live bassist on their recent tour of Latin America, Greek musician Helena Kotina has joined the band as a second guitarist, making Nervosa a quintet for the first time. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"The position will be filled by guitarist Helena Kotina. In the very beginning Nervosa consisted of two guitarists, but after the departure of Karen Ramos the band decided to stay as a trio for logistics reasons. This helped the band touring low cost for many years.

"After the complete line-up change in 2020, Prika thought of adding a second guitarist, but she decided to do it later, there were too many new members in the band to manage alone and the line-up had already moved from 3 piece to 4 piece, rising the touring costs of the band in general, so an addition of a second guitarist had to be postponed.

"Few months after the release of "Perpetual Chaos", in March of 2021, Prika called Helena to join Nervosa, since then they started composing a new album together.

At the end of 2022, Mia could not come to tour Latin America, so Prika thought of asking Helena to come to play bass and have the first touring experience with Nervosa.

"Helena Kotina is a young guitar player born and raised in Greece. She picked up the guitar at the age of 14, being her main influences on bands like Scorpions, Rainbow, Deep Purple. Her professional career started by releasing the first EP of the Greek band Daffodil called 'A hope for things that never come', in the summer of 2022 she released her first personal work called 'One of those days' and later on she toured with Nervosa as a bassist in their Latin America tour. Also by the end of the year, Helena played alongside Paul Di'Anno and Gus G in their Greek tour.

Nervosa is finishing the new songs now and very soon they are going to enter the studio to record the 5th album in Nervosa's career."