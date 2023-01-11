Mystic Festival Adds More Death Metal To Line-up To Include Akhlys

Defleshed, Witchmaster, Necrotted, Akhlys, Mord'A'Stigmata, Kanonenfieber and Nyrst are heading straight to Gdansk, Poland based summer metal festival. The line-up is already loaded with bands such as Gorjira, Ghost and Danzig.

Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.