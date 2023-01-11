Delain Releases New Music Video "Moth To A Flame"

Band Photo: Delain (?)

In 2022, metal greats Delain broke new ground by announcing their new lineup and eagerly-yearned-for new studio album, entitled "Dark Waters," to be released February 10 via Napalm Records. With this astonishing piece of art, the chart-breaking outfit sets the stage for the next era, while still sticking to their very unique sound that fans and critics alike love - catchy, bombastic tunes full of contrasts and the highest standard of orchestral arrangements.

Unveiled on this very day, the emotionally driven single "Moth To A Flame" showcases Delain's versatility by presenting a pop-induced hymn, and impressively showcases that the international unit centered around mastermind Martijn Westerholt holds its spot on top of the scene without any doubts!

Fuelled by massive support and enthusiasm all around the globe for their first standalone single "The Quest and The Curse," and recently released "Beneath" (with more than 1M video views in total so far), the official video for "Moth To A Flame" draws their listeners even deeper into a universe composed of catchy tunes with explosive elements - ranging from pop, to film score-inspired, to blistering room shaking metal.

Keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt on "Moth To A Flame":

"I'm extremely proud of this song. It's one of the most upbeat songs on the album while also having the heaviest guitar riff, and Diana's vocals are outstanding! It's a killer combination that I think fans will love."