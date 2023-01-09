Venom Symbiote Premiere New Guitar/Bass Playthrough Video For "Space Monster" From New Album "Dominion Of The Ancients"
Belarus-based slamming brutal death metal band Venom Symbiote premiere a new guitar/bass playthrough video for “Space Monster”, taken from their new album "Dominion Of The Ancients", out in stores now via Ungodly Ruins Productions.
Check out now "Space Monster" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
