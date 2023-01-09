Deviser Premiere New Single & Music Video "Death is Life Eternal" From Upcoming New Album "Evil Summons Evil"
Greek black metal band Deviser premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Death is Life Eternal”, taken from their upcoming new album "Evil Summons Evil", which will be released by Hammerheart Records on February 10th.
Check out now "Death is Life Eternal" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
