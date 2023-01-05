Obituary Shares New Lyric Video "My Will To Live"

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

Legendary Florida death metal icons Obituary return with their highly anticipated new album, "Dying Of Everything," out 13th January via Relapse Records. Today the band shared a lyric video for their new single "My Will To Live." You can check it out below.

Obituary comments: "The time is ALMOST here and we could not be more excited to FINALLY get the new album in the hands of the fans! It’s been a long time coming and we know that you guys have been patiently waiting for this release so we are proud to give one more treat with this next single. 'My Will to Live' was one of the last songs we wrote for this album and it is the one we chose for the lyric video as it’s a classic Obituary style song with plenty of groove and a vicious vocal performance by JT and a damn good representation of Dying of Everything as a whole. Hopefully it will wet your taste buds and prepare your ear canal for what you can expect from these Florida boys and the new record! ..Enjoy and here we go!"