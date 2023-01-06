Sleep Token Premiere Second New Single “The Summoning”
Alternative dark metal/ metalcore outfit Sleep Token premiere a second brand new track named “The Summoning“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It follows yesterday’s surprise release of the single “Chokehold“.
The masked outfit will be out on the road across Europe and the UK this month for the below booked dates supporting Northlane:
01/06 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle
01/07 Dusseldorf, GER – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
01/09 Munich, GER – Zenith
01/10 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena
01/12 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
01/13 Berlin, GER – Verti Music Hall
01/15 ‘s-Hertogenbosch, NET – Headbangers Parade
01/17 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
01/18 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
01/19 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
01/21 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
01/22 Brixton, UK – O2 Academy
