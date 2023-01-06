Sleep Token Premiere Second New Single “The Summoning”

Alternative dark metal/ metalcore outfit Sleep Token premiere a second brand new track named “The Summoning“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It follows yesterday’s surprise release of the single “Chokehold“.

The masked outfit will be out on the road across Europe and the UK this month for the below booked dates supporting Northlane:

01/06 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle

01/07 Dusseldorf, GER – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

01/09 Munich, GER – Zenith

01/10 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena

01/12 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

01/13 Berlin, GER – Verti Music Hall

01/15 ‘s-Hertogenbosch, NET – Headbangers Parade

01/17 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

01/18 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

01/19 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

01/21 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

01/22 Brixton, UK – O2 Academy