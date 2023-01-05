70000 Tons Of Metal Confirms Amberian Dawn And Nothgard For 2023 Edition
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have now confirmed two more bands for this year's edition of the floating festival, which will set sail at the end of the month (January 30th) and return of February 3rd. Finnish symphonic power metal veterans Amberian Dawn, who recently released an ABBA tribute album named "Take A Chance," and German melodic death metal outfit Nothgard.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amberian Dawn
Amorphis
Batushka
Cancer
Cryptosis
Cynic
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Elvenking
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Nothgard
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
Wolfchant
