70000 Tons Of Metal Confirms Amberian Dawn And Nothgard For 2023 Edition

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have now confirmed two more bands for this year's edition of the floating festival, which will set sail at the end of the month (January 30th) and return of February 3rd. Finnish symphonic power metal veterans Amberian Dawn, who recently released an ABBA tribute album named "Take A Chance," and German melodic death metal outfit Nothgard.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Batushka

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Elvenking

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant